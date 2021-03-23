Sporticast: NFL’s Media Billions, March Madness Upsets, Endeavor’s IPO

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the long-awaited next round of NFL media deals. The world’s richest sports league re-upped with TV partners ESPN, FOX, NBC and CBS, plus streaming partner Amazon, on 11-year deals worth over $105 billion.

They also discuss March Madness, in which an upset-filled men’s bracket in Indiana has been partially overshadowed by the unequal conditions of the women’s tournament down in Texas. They also talk about a potential Endeavor IPO, which comes two years after the sports and entertainment giant pulled the plug on a prior IPO at the last minute, and mull the move by former Turner president David Levy to join Genius Sports as its new chairman.

