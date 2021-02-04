Sporticast: NFL Sponsorship Grows, Amazon’s Next CEO, College Football Video Game

In the latest episode of the Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, starting with the strength of the NFL’s business leading into the Super Bowl. League sponsorship jumped 10% to $1.6 billion last season, according to marketing firm IEG, and it was a strong year for league broadcasts. During the offseason, the NFL will likely finalize its next round of media deals, which currently pay nearly $10 billion per year, and could double.

The hosts also discuss Amazon’s next CEO, Andy Jassy, an NHL minority owner, and the blockbuster announcement earlier in the week that EA Sports was reviving its dormant college football franchise. The publisher stopped making the game six years ago as the legal battle for NCAA athlete marketing rights gained root. It’s unclear what the game will look like when it is released in a few years.

