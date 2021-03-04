Sporticast: Nike Exec Resigns After Expose on Son’s Business, College Sports Power Dynamics

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recent executive shake-up at Nike. Ann Hebert, the company’s GM of North America, stepped down this week after a Bloomberg Businessweek magazine story detailed her teenage son’s sneaker re-selling business, which utilized his mother’s corporate credit card and brought in more than $600,000 in one month last year.

They also discuss the reaction of University of Texas donors to the school’s public reckoning with its The Eyes of Texas fight song, and a recent Sportico story which proved that a high-profile piece of testimony promoting the NCAA’s legal defense of amateurism isn’t quite what it originally seemed.

