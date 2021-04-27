Sporticast: Mets and Yankees Eye Media Tie-Up, and Simone Biles Leaves Nike

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the potential sale of SNY, the television home of the New York Mets. Interested suitors include new Mets owner Steve Cohen, who is coordinating with the Yankees and other owners of the YES Network.

The hosts also discuss gymnastics star Simone Biles’ move from Nike to Athleta, a sponsorship deal that includes funding for a Biles-organized gymnastics tour that will undercut USA Gymnastics. They also talk about a $4.75 billion SPAC deal in sports betting, and a change in the make-up of the Dodger Dog, the popular concession treat at Dodger Stadium.

