Sporticast: Sports Betting’s Latest Billionaire, March Madness Returns

In the latest episode of the Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including recent Sportico calculations that determined DraftKings CEO Jason Robins is now a billionaire. Robins, who co-founded the company in 2011, remains one of its largest shareholders, and the firm’s success as a public company has made his equity worth roughly $1.2 billion.

The hosts also discuss the business behind the March Madness basketball tournament, which is the main revenue driver for the NCAA, and the technology that will help bring fans safely back to arenas and stadiums in the coming months. They also discuss China’s commitment to provide vaccines for Olympians at the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games and the 2022 Beijing Winter Games, a move that will likely have a large diplomatic domino effect.

