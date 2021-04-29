Sporticast: Yankees, Red Sox Lead Baseball’s Billionaire Class

In the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including takeaways from a recent SporticoLive event that featured conversations with MLB commissioner Rob Manfred and MLBPA head Tony Clark. Topics included the league’s looming labor battle, the state of the game in 2021, and growing franchise valuations, which has the average MLB club worth roughly $2.2 billion.

The hosts also discuss this week’s NFL Draft, and whether landing in Jacksonville will harm the marketing potential of consensus No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence. They close with a discussion of the NHL’s new media accord with Turner Broadcasting, which will make Turner and ESPN the league’s two U.S. TV partners moving forward.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)