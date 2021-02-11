Sporticast: Super Bowl Ratings, NHL Gambling, NBA Anthem Battle

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the underwhelming Super Bowl television ratings. The CBS TV broadcast drew 91.6 million viewers, the game’s lowest total since 2007.

The hosts also discuss a pair of sports betting topics. The NHL’s new partnership with PointsBet includes equity for the league, and the Super Bowl streaker claims he made $375,000 betting on whether there would be a streaker, a claim that may not be true, but does highlight a concern for sports leagues large and small.

Lastly, the two discuss the Dallas Mavericks announcement that the team would no longer play the national anthem before games, which was followed 12 hours later with an announcement from the NBA that all teams would continue to play the song in arenas.

