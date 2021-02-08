Sporticast: Super Bowl Recap, Tech Outages, Tom Brady’s Off Field Business

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a recap of the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay’s 31-9 upset of Kansas City cemented Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady’s legacy, but it also kept Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the spotlight.

The hosts discuss the Super Bowl ads, the halftime show, and some high-profile technology outages that affected the CBS digital stream, and sports betting apps like DraftKings and FanDuel. They close with breakdown of 32 Equity, the NFL’s venture capital arm, which this week invested in venue security company Clear.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)