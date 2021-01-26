Sporticast: Super Bowl Stars, Streaming Services, So Long NBCSN

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the Super Bowl showdown between two generations of NFL stars—43-year-old Tom Brady and 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes.

The hosts also discuss the future of sports media. NBCUniversal recently said it was shuttering sports cable network NBCSN at the end of the year, and then announced that Peacock, its streaming service, would be the future home of WWE Network. The weekend’s biggest non-NFL sporting event was an MMA fight distributed as a pay-per-view product by ESPN+. Is the much-hyped sports streaming era officially starting?

