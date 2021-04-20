Sporticast: The Simpsons Help Explain European Soccer’s New Super League

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a blockbuster development in European soccer. Twelve of the sport’s richest clubs, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United and Chelsea, have announced plans to form their own continental championship, a break from the traditional structure of European soccer, and one that will likely let the clubs keep more of the money they generate globally.

The hosts also discuss Trevor Lawrence’s decision to sign with Adidas, pairing the highly touted NFL prospect with the sportswear company that already works with Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers. Also discussed is the NFL’s latest push into sports betting, signing deals with a trio of operators that could pay the league nearly $1 billion in the next five years.

