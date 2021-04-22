Sporticast: Super League’s Super Collapse, PGA Tour’s Buzz Bonuses

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the rapid implosion of the Super League. The bid by 12 of Europe’s biggest soccer clubs fell apart in less than 48 hours, after mounting criticism from fans, players, elected officials and soccer executives.

They also discuss a new $40 million bonus pool for PGA Tour professionals, who will now make money if they are deemed to be among the 10 golfers that bring the most attention and engagement to the sport. They close with a conversation about digital horse racing, and a $4 million gift that Activision-Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick gave the University of Michigan.

