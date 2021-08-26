Sporticast: The Anti-SEC Alliance’s Uphill Battle to Preserve Status Quo

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new alliance formed by the Pac-12, ACC and Big Ten conferences. An obvious response to uncertainty in college sports, the alliance is a promise that the three leagues will work together on scheduling, NCAA governance votes, and membership retention.

It’s unclear, however, how effective the partnership can be. College sports was rocked last month when Oklahoma and Texas said they would leave the Big 12 in 2025 and were granted membership in the SEC. Both schools’ contractual obligations to the Big 12 did not prevent them from negotiating behind the conference’s back, and this alliance was formed purely out of a handshake agreement between the three leagues.

The hosts also discuss NBA player Nerlens Noel, who is suing his former agent, Rich Paul and Klutch Sports, for $58 million in lost salary. Noel claims that Paul convinced him not to accept a hefty contract offer with the promise of more money that never materialized, and that Paul neglected his duties to pursue the best deal for his client. Noel’s lawsuit comes after Klutch filed a grievance with the NBPA over $200,000 in unpaid commission.

Lastly, the hosts talk about the upcoming U.S. Open, which is losing star power left and right, and Sportico‘s recent ranking of the highest-paid female athletes.

