Sporticast: UCLA’s Nike Deal Worth $11 Million Less, Daytona 500, Tokyo Games

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the details of UCLA’s new apparel contract with Nike. The six-year deal will pay UCLA an average of $7.7 million per year, nearly $11 million less than the 15-year deal the school had previously signed with Under Armour, which is now the subject of a legal battle.

The hosts also discuss the Daytona 500 and the business of NASCAR, with a revamped schedule and new owners such as Michael Jordan and Pitbull. They also talk about RedBird Capital’s investment into Wasserman Media, and the resignation of Tokyo Summer Olympics head Yoshiro Mori.

