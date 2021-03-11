Sporticast: XFL Delays 2022 Relaunch, LeBron’s Nike Brand’s First College Deal

In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including an update on the XFL 3.0. The football league’s new owners, a group that includes Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia, are in talks on a potential business tie-up with the Canadian Football League, and have paused their plans to relaunch next year pending the result of those CFL talks.

The hosts also discuss Florida A&M’s unique new partnership with Nike, which will make the Rattlers the first NCAA team to wear LeBron James’s brand; and the NHL’s new seven-year broadcast deal with ESPN, which covers roughly half the league’s U.S. TV rights through the 2027-28 season. They close with a discussion of Dak Prescott’s new deal with the Cowboys and the NFL’s first salary cap decrease in more than a decade.



