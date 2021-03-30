Skip to main content
Sporticast: Yankees Worth $6.75 Billion, March Madness Money Moves

By 
Eben Novy-Williams, Scott Soshnick
In the latest episode of Sporticast, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including recent Sportico valuations that found the New York Yankees are worth $6.75 billion, more than any other sports team in the world. The average MLB franchise is worth $2.2 billion, slightly less than the $2.4 billion average for the NBA, and far behind the $3 billion average for the NFL.

The hosts also discuss the ongoing NCAA tournament, particularly the legal fight between UCLA and Under Armour, which has resulted in the Bruins covering the UA logo on their jerseys throughout the tournament. They also talk about a pair of media acquisitions, involving Fox Sports and MSG Networks, that were both motivated by sports betting.

