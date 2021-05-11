Sportico Wins Two Awards in SABEW 2020 Best in Business Competition

In its first year of existence, Sportico has been honored with two 2020 Best in Business Awards, presented by the Society for the Advancement of Business Editing and Writing (SABEW).

Sportico won top honors in SABEW’s Business of Sports (Small Division) category for its entry, produced by Peter J. Schwartz, Brendan Coffey and Lev Akabas.

The business of sports package, which included Sportico’s NFL Valuations as well as insight to the boom in SPACs, was praised by SABEW judges.

“If simplicity and clarity are the essence of good journalism, the Sportico work is a brilliant example of it,” the judges wrote. “The graphic for the valuation of sports teams, for instance, is a masterwork in reporting, distilling and presenting complex material in a straightforward, easily accessible way. Well done.”

The other Sportico award went to Emily Caron, who garnered honorable mention in the Feature (Small Division) category for her story, College Sports Dealmakers Treat Tampons Same as Porn, Politics and Tobacco. “Sportico revealed the embarrassing truth that female hygiene products such as tampons were listed like porn and other sexual vices in collegiate sports marketing contracts,” the judges wrote of Caron’s story. “The scoop prompted at least one major university to halt the practice.”



SABEW is the world’s largest and oldest organization of business and financial journalists. Its 26th annual competition awarded 78 winners and 69 honorable mentions from among 1,126 entries submitted by 161 news organizations. Honorees included Bloomberg News, which led with eight awards, The New York Times, The Los Angeles Times and Fortune.