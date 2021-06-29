Happy Birthday, Sportico! A Note From Our Editor

There has always been something appealing about the lyrics to “Seasons of Love,” which you might better recognize as the song from the Broadway classic Rent that references 525,600 minutes.
How do you measure a year? That question is particularly germane to us at Sportico, which a year ago today published its first story or, as we say these days, piece of content.
The copy has been flowing ever since. Too many posts to count. Podcasts, live events and video calls, too—perhaps a year defined by Zoom, the noun. Handshakes and hugs will certainly be one of my measures moving forward.
We measure things like scoops and page views, of course. Those are measurable metrics. We also measure collaboration, smiles and struggle. Laughter, exhaustion and pats on the back, too.
I asked each member of the staff to contemplate what they’ve created over the last 525,600 minutes and to pick a favorite. That list is below.
It has been an unprecedented year in sports, defined by a pandemic pause. The break served as a reminder that sports do indeed bring us together. Sports are a global community. We are proud and honored to be at the center of it all—and we thank you for spending the past 525,600 minutes with us.
- Lev Akabas: Miami Vice and Basquiat Ball: Heat, Nets Lead NBA Alternate Jersey Rush
- Kurt Badenhausen: Manchester United’s $4.65 Billion Tops Sportico’s 2021 Premier League Valuations
- Barry M. Bloom: MLB Debt Totals $8.3 Billion as Manfred Mulls Options for Next Season
- Emily Caron: College Sports Dealmakers Treat Tampons Same as Porn, Politics and Tobacco
- Brendan Coffey: Move Over, Billionaires; the Really Big Money Wants In On Sports
- Anthony Crupi: NFL Inks 11-Year, $105 Billion Media Rights Renewals With Partners
- Luke Cyphers: Chelsea’s Champions League Win a Milestone for Pulisic, U.S. Soccer
- Jacob Feldman: Virtual Reality’s Missed 2020 Opportunity Was Years in the Making
- Corey Leff (JohnWallStreet): Valuation Arbitrage Between Wall Street, Main Street Help Explain Flood of Sports-Centric IPOs
- Daniel Libit: Secret Documents Reveal Learfield IMG’s Take From College Deals
- Michael McCann: Don’t Eat That: How Athletes Pay The Price for Contaminated Beef
- Eben Novy-Williams: NBC Inks Nearly $500 Million Sports Betting Partnership With PointsBet
- Cora Veltman: F1 Season Preview: Hamilton’s Legacy, Cost Cutting and COVID
- Randall Williams: NFL Jersey Rule Boosts Rookie Brands but Can Cost Vets Big Bucks
To mark our one-year milestone, we are proud to announce the upcoming launch of our Sportico subscription product. This launch will allow us to continue to focus on the stories, analysis and data points that matter—which, in turn, will provide you the insights that will lead to bigger, better and more diversified business outcomes. Ahead of our paywall launch on July 14, we want to give you the opportunity to subscribe early at a special insider price.
