Sporticast: Supply Chain Woes, Tom Brady’s $500,000 Ball

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the many ways in which the global supply chain problems, and the exodus of people people leaving jobs, is affecting the sports industry.

On the supply chain side, teams are seeing shortages of everything from chicken wings to jersey patches and bobbleheads. In another example, Upper Deck announced last week it was canceling a pair of NHL products because of manufacturing constraints. That comes amid what’s being called the “Great Resignation,” a wave of low- and medium-wage employees leaving the workforce, which hits sports team particularly in their security and gameday venue staffing.

The hosts also discuss Candy Digital, the NFT company launched this year by Fanatics, Michael Novogratz and Gary Vaynerchuk, which just raised money at a $1.5 billion valuation. It’s the latest high-profile raise for Fanatics, which also recently launched a new trading card company at a $10.4 billion valuation.

The hosts also talk about Tom Brady’s 600th touchdown, a play that ended with a ball that might sell for close to $1 million being handed into the stands, and a pending SPAC deal in which esports franchise FaZe Clan could go public at a $1 billion valuation.

