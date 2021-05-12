To Our Readers

Please allow me a moment of self-indulgence—just long enough to congratulate the staff at Sportico, which was honored with two 2020 Best in Business Awards by the Society for the Advancement of Business Editing and Writing (SABEW).

Such recognition is an accomplishment for any publication. It’s a Herculean effort for a fledgling outlet launched amid a pandemic.

Please join me in congratulating those recognized: Lev Akabas, Emily Caron, Brendan Coffey and Peter Schwartz.

SABEW awarded 78 winners and 69 honorable mentions from among 1,126 entries across 161 news organizations.

Sportico thanks the world’s largest and oldest organization of business and financial journalists for making room for a newbie. We will not rest on accolades or laurels as we endeavor to build the preeminent platform for leadership in sports business.

–Scott Soshnick, Editor-In-Chief, Sportico