Top 50 Sports Business Twitter Follows for 2021

For the past two years, JohnWallStreet (@HowieLongShort) has released its list of the Top 100 Sports Business Follows. For 2021, we have pared the list down to 50 in an attempt to increase the difficulty associated with selection. You’ll notice far fewer journalists than in years past. Nothing against our profession; it’s just that we chose to focus on those regularly providing original thoughts, insights and perspectives to their followers, as opposed to breaking news. After all, our goal is to make the reader just a little bit smarter each day.

And so, presented in alphabetical order and without further ado…

Julia Alexander (@loudmouthjulia) – Her weekly newsletter, Musings on Mouse, is dedicated to Disney, the corporation and the culture—including ESPN and ESPN+.

Daniel Ayers (@yodaniel) – Consulting partner, Seven League. U.K.-based digital marketer flying way under the radar.

Łukasz Bączek (@Lu_Class_) – Head of marketing, Intelly. Based in Olsztyn, Poland, Bączek follows the money behind European soccer.

Matthew Ball (@ballmatthew) – Chief Tinkerer, Epyllion Industries. Formerly head of strategy at Amazon Studios. Venture capitalist with a feed full of technology- and content-related insights.

Alun Bowden (@gamblinglamb) – Senior consultant, Eilers & Krejcik Gaming. London-based analyst covering the European online gambling sector.

Dan Cohen (@AnotherDanCohen) – SVP, Octagon. Smart insights and analysis on news across the global sports media landscape.

T. Bettina Cornwell (@BettinaCornwell) – Philip H. Knight Chair and head of department of marketing at Lundquist College of Business, University of Oregon. Authority on sponsorship in marketing. Feed is a mix of consumer behavior strategy, policy, food, health and sport.

Brandon Costa (@SVG_Brandon) – Director of digital, Sports Video Group. Tweets about the technology behind and best business practices associated with sports television.

Patrick Crakes (@Aquinas82nd) – Media strategist, Crakes Media Consulting. This former longtime FOX Sports executive is always helpful in contextualizing rights-related rumors and news. Often a foil to Rich Greenfield (see below).

Tim Crow (@shaymantim) – U.K.-based sports and esports advisor.

Neil deMause (@fieldofschemes) – Editor, Field of Schemes. A hardcore skeptic. But a does tremendous job of aggregating stadium- and arena-related news.

Dylan Dittrich (@DylanDittrich) – Investment associate, Citi. Author of Sneakonomic Growth. Has finger on the pulse of the sneaker economy.

The Entertainment Strategy Guy (@EntStrategyGuy) – His identity remains a mystery (it is known that he worked in a strategy capacity at a major streaming company). But the Entertainment Strategy Guy does a great job of explaining the business of media and entertainment. Publishes a weekly column taking a deeper dive into timely themes and stories.

Joe Favorito (@joefav) – Independent strategic communications icon. Feed is a masterful curation of sports business news and feelgood stories.

Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) – Media reporter, Axios. Her Media Trends newsletter is a must-read. Her Twitter feed is just as informative.

Ricardo Fort (@SportByFort) – Head of global sponsorships, The Coca-Cola Company. Global sports marketing authority.

Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) – Founder, Gerben Intellectual Property. If a sports-related trademark application is filed, there’s a good chance Gerben will uncover it (and post it to his Twitter feed).

Richard Gillis (@RichardGillis1) – Owner, UnOfficial Partner. The former SportBusiness editor now publishes a must-read weekly newsletter and produces his own podcast. The U.K.-based Gillis is predominantly focused on sports business outside of the U.S.

Michael Ginnitti (@spotrac) – Co-founder, Spotrac. An invaluable resource for all things related to player contracts and salaries.

T.K. Gore (@TKGore) – Director, business development-strategic partnerships, Comscore. Digital executive regularly providing smart analysis on the evolving media ecosystem.

Rich Greenfield (@RichLightShed) – TMT analyst, LightShed Partners. Outspoken media futurist. $FUBO bear. #GoodLuckBundle.

Will Hershey (@maybebullish) – Co-founder, Roundhill Investments. Market-related insights across a broad spectrum of sectors, including sports betting and video games/esports.

Jonathan A. Jensen (@JAJensenPhD) – Assistant professor, UNC. Expertise in sport marketing/sponsorship analytics and litigation consulting.

Terence Kawaja (@tkawaja) – Founder and CEO, LUMA Partners. This media/tech advisor, banker and contrarian is uber-active on Twitter.

Jake Kline @JakeAKline – Sports law associate providing a strong mix of aggregation and original thoughts. Good under-the-radar follow.

Jon Lewis (@paulsen_smw) – Founder, Sports Media Watch. Posts and interprets hard TV ratings data better than anyone else.

Post M. (@Post_Market) – Her identity remains unclear, but she provides a wealth of thoughts and opinions on the market. Covers consumer names.

Andy Marston (@andymarstonsp) – Research and insights, CSM Sport & Entertainment. This London-based sports sponsorship executive publishes a weekly trend-focused newsletter (Sports Pundit). His Twitter account points out those trends in real time.

Roger Mitchell (@RPMComo) – Founder, Albachiara SAGL. The Como, Italy-based Mitchell leans on his corporate finance, angel investing and TMT experience to provide thoughtful commentary on industry happenings. Co-host of the Are You Not Entertained podcast.

Lou Moore (@loumoore12) – Associate professor of history, Grand Valley State University. Sports. Race. Politics. His research and writing examines the relationship among the three.

Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) – EVP research, league operations and strategy, FOX Sports. TV ratings are often presented in a manner that suits the rights holder. Mulvihill helps cut through the clutter and put viewership figures in proper perspective.

John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) – Media reporter, Sports Business Journal. Feed is a mix of breaking news, TV viewership figures and D.C. sports.

Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) – Founder, Huddle Up. Master of the sports business thread.

Matt Powell (@NPDMattPowell) – Senior industry advisor, sports, The NPD Group. The authority on sports retailers and brands.

Lona Price Jones (@LonaPJ) – The London-based sports marketer’s Thoughts+Sports blog aggregates successful social campaigns and sports business news while sprinkling in her own thoughts for color.

Yannick Ramcke (@YannickRamcke) – Senior manager, OTT streaming, OneFootball. The Berlin-based media strategist analyzes industry news in short-form on Twitter. His blog (OffTheFieldBusiness.de) dives deeper into sports rights, distribution and monetization.

Tom Richardson (@ConvergenceTR) – President, Convergence Sports & Media. This well-respected digital media and marketing executive is always quick to spot a trend. Co-hosts the CUSP podcast (with @JoeFav).

Patrick Ryan (@PRyanTexas) – Co-founder, Eventellect. Introduced to me as “The Smartest Guy in Ticketing.” Has lived up to the title.

Andy Schwarz (@andyhre) – Partner, OSKR. Economist. Specializes in antitrust, insurance, sports economics and IP.

Don Shano (@don_shano) – The self proclaimed “president of Ticket Twitter.” Shano—who remains anonymous—aggregates ticketing-related news while sprinkling in his own commentary to add context and perspective.

Kenneth L. Shropshire (@kenshropshire) – CEO, Global Sport Institute, ASU; Adidas Distinguished Professor of Global Sport; Wharton professor emeritus. Covers sports at the intersection of culture, history, science, technology, business, politics, health and the humanities.

Jess Smith (@WarJessEagle) – Digital marketing strategy & content lead, New York Rangers. Identifies and highlights social media wins and and trends.

Jon Solomon (@JonSolomonAspen) – Editorial director, Aspen Institute’s Sports & Society program. Seeks to facilitate dialogue that will lead to a re-imagining of sport in America, to better serve the public’s interests.

Alfonso Straffon (@astraffon) – Sell-side equity analyst with a focus on the gaming sector. The former Costa Rican sports trader/high-yield bond trader/buy-side credit analyst blends sports betting and finance expertise to make for a smart follow.

Elliot Turner (@ElliotTurn) – Managing partner, RGA Investment Advisors. Smart #FinTwit follow. Generalist. Sports betting and media are among the sectors he tweets about.

Jeff Volk (@javolk) – Head of business and revenue & commercial lead, Americas, Deltatre. NYVC Sports co-founder. Tweets about digital media and venture investing.

Karen Weaver (@DrKarenWeaver) – Graduate faculty, University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Weaver brings an expertise in college sports finance and higher education governance.

Jon Wilner (@wilnerhotline) – Sportswriter, San Jose Mercury News. The foremost authority on the business of the Pac-12.

Andy Wittry (@AndyWittry) – College basketball reporter, Turner Sports. Author of the Out of Bounds newsletter. Covers college sports from a data-centric standpoint.

Tavish Zausner-Mannes (@TZM_TMT) – Principal, Evolution Media Capital. TMT thought leader with a focus on the sports, media and entertainment industries.

While we didn't include any Sportico (@Sportico) reporters on the #JWS50 (Soshnick, Novy-Williams, Crupi, Coffey, Caron and Akabas all would have been selected if we had), we strongly recommend giving each and every one of our colleagues on the editorial team a follow.

