WWE, Credit One Tag-Team on New Credit Card

Wrestling fans will soon be able to throw down WWE credit cards, after Credit One Bank announced a new WWE Champion card Wednesday.

As part of a partnership between WWE and the Las Vegas-based bank, the card will feature WWE-specific benefits, as well as traditional rewards programs, with a $49 annual fee. There is also a “Superstar” card targeted at those with lower credit ratings. Credit One already offers NASCAR and Vegas Golden Knights cards. It also has a deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. WWE will head to Vegas for SummerSlam in August.

“WWE has the most passionate fans in the world, and we are proud to give them an opportunity to not only earn cash back rewards but get exclusive opportunities on WWE merchandise and experiences with the new WWE Champion Credit Card from Credit One Bank,” WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon said in a statement.

Credit One content has been part of WWE shows dating back to November. At the time, Credit One senior vice president of marketing, John Coombe, highlighted the control WWE had over its live, streaming and online offerings.

Card offerings for sports fans have evolved in recent years, with Barclays’ NFL Extra Points card offering experiential reward redemptions and American Express promoting so-called “Jersey Assurance.” Startup Cardless identified sports fans as its first market for more niche rewards programs. The deals give teams and leagues additional ways to engage and monetize their fans beyond traditional pillars of media and merchandise.

WWE’s stock was up more than 25% year-to-date as of Wednesday morning, recently hitting a 52-week high with the help of Reddit investors.