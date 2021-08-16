WWE Teams Up With Goldin for Wrestling Memorabilia Auctions

The WWE and Goldin, a marketplace for trading cards, collectibles and memorabilia, have partnered to offer exclusive merchandise through Goldin’s card and memorabilia auction that opens today.

“Goldin is a clear industry leader, and we believe this is an incredible opportunity to give fans a chance to own a unique piece of SummerSlam history,” Scott Zanghellini, the WWE senior vice president for revenue strategy and development, said in a release. Earlier this year, Goldin was purchased by a group whose ownership includes New York Mets owner Steve Cohen.

Fans can bid for a chance to win a tour with WWE Superstar Triple H through the WWE’s warehouse, which holds match-worn gear, championship title belts and rings from legendary events. Some of the archived WWE memorabilia inside the warehouse are the “Money in the Bank” briefcase from SummerSlam 2013, the ring skirt used at SummerSlam from 1989 through 1997, and the arena banner used at SummerSlam from 1992 through 1997.

A fan will also have the chance to win two tickets to WrestleMania and a meet-and-greet with The Undertaker.

As part of the deal, WWE is offering a billion dollar bill signed by chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, as well as a one-of-one “billionaire bucks” T-shirt. The two items were designed specifically for the auction.

“We are honored to be working with WWE for our first-ever auction featuring fan experiences,” Ross Hoffman, CEO of Goldin, said in a release. Company founder Ken Goldin has sold more than $1 billion in memorabilia in sports, history and pop culture. The company has done over $240 million in sales so far this year.

“WWE has built a brand that is constantly innovating and providing the best to their fans, and we could not be more proud to help provide a new way to engage with their passionate fans,” Hoffman added.

The auction arrives before one of the WWE’s biggest events of the year, SummerSlam, which takes place in Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas this Saturday, the first time the event has been held at an NFL stadium. SummerSlam will stream exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.

(This article was updated in the second paragraph to include information on Goldin’s sale earlier this year.)