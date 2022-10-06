Sporticast: All Rise! Lessons from Aaron Judge’s Historic Home Run

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including Aaron Judge’s historic 62nd homerun, which broke the American League single season record.

The hosts discuss the coverage of the New York Yankees outfielder’s record, which played out both on television, and on social media. The latter took a particular interest in the fan who caught the ball, which could be worth millions.

The banner season comes as the 30-year-old Judge is set to become a free agent this winter. He has already reportedly turned down an offer from the Yankees, and the once-unthinkable now appears possible–the Bronx Bombers may be outbid for a star that’s already wearing pinstripes. The market for Judge will be very revealing, as MLB teams have become less and less willing to grant massive contracts to stars already in their 30s.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the continued fallout of the NWSL abuse scandal, the latest in the sale of the Phoenix Suns, and Amazon’s early season NFL success.

