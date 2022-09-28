Cornhole League Partners With Legends to Accelerate Growth

The American Cornhole League (ACL) has called on Legends to take its business to the next level.

The ACL has inked an agreement with Legends as it looks to drive commercial growth entering its seventh year of existence, leveraging the data-driven partnership with the global experiences company to find ways to increase revenue. The terms of the multiyear deal were not disclosed.

The ACL plans to use detailed analytics and a bevy of other resources to gain better knowledge of the roughly 25 million people who play the niche sport. The cornhole sports company wants to engage new consumers throughout the U.S. but also make a strong push overseas with more international events.

“Cornhole has already had accelerated growth, and we’re looking to put it in overdrive by putting the Legends’ gravitas and machine behind it,” said Legends Growth Enterprise president Gabby Roe said in a video interview.

Roe is overseeing the partnership alongside ACL founder Stacey Moore. He previously worked with the ACL as founder of Maestro Sports and Entertainment, which was acquired by Legends earlier this year.

But Roe says the new division under Legends’ billion-dollar umbrella provides more opportunity to uplift the ACL.

“The resources that are being put behind this turbocharged growth of cornhole is a hundred times bigger than it was previously,” Roe added. “It’s just such a more complete and multifaceted partnership now, and both sides are feeling the excitement of that, even though it’s just starting.”

The ACL is the latest to join its new Legends Growth Enterprises division, which includes SpikeBall and Association of Volleyball Professionals. Johnsonville and Bush Brothers and Co. are among ACL sponsors who look to benefit from the data findings expected to be unearthed through the partnership.

The ACL, which has broadcast deals with ESPN and CBS Sports, has become one of the fastest-growing leagues in the world since launching in 2015. The company introduced basketball coach John Thompson III and Ashland Capital Partners CEO James Simmons III as outside investors last year.

“Their expertise and assistance will help us to take the ACL to the next level and beyond,” Moore said in a statement.