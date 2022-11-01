Sporticast: Big 12 Frontruns Rival Pac-12 to Media Riches / NHL Valuations Grow

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the Big 12’s new TV deals.

Despite the looming loss of Texas and Oklahoma, the league’s two most valuable members, the conference has re-upped with ESPN and FOX on six-year deals worth a combined $2.28 billion. It’s a hefty increase over the current deal, and one that could have dramatic downstream effects for college sports. The Big 12 leapfrogged the rival Pac-12 conference by inking these deals a few years in advance, and the financial security will give the conference a headstart on other commercial deals, and possibly further expansion.

The hosts also talk about the purchase price of the Nashville Predators. Former Tennessee governor Bill Haslam is buying the NHL team in a deal that values the club at $775 million right now, and $900 million when the final payments are due in 2025. It’s the second-highest price ever paid for an NHL team, trailing only the recent Pittsburgh Penguins sale.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the looming NWSL expansion. The league is adding two teams for 2024–one slot will likely sell for $20-$50 million, and the other will likely sell for $2 million, thanks to an option that traded hands when David Blitzer’s group brought Real Salt Lake earlier this year.

