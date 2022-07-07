Sporticast: The Big Ten Gets Bigger, Player Data Heats Up

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the defection of USC and UCLA to the Big Ten.

With the additions of the Pac-12 powerhouses, the Big Ten now rivals the SEC as a college sports “super conference.” Though it doesn’t have the football might of Alabama and Georgia, it does now stretch from the New York media market to Los Angeles—which might be even more important as the conference finalizes a new media rights package.

As soon as the news hit, conversation turned to who might be next. Oregon? Notre Dame? UNC? Meanwhile the Pac-12 (if we can still call it that), ACC and other conferences are readying their own responses as dominoes continue to fall.

The hosts also talked about the evolving market for player data, following Eric Jackson’s deep dive on the topic. Will any personal athlete data prove too sacred to commercialize?

Lastly, the hosts quickly hit a few other sports business stories, including an update on potential sales of the Portland Trail Blazers and Seattle Seahawks, and the end of Chamath Palihapitiya’s time as a Golden State Warriors stakeholder, before getting to the strange story of a peanut pitcher put on pause.

