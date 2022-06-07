Sporticast: Broncos Sale Heats Up, Trail Blazers Might Be Next

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in the sale of the Denver Broncos. A second round of bidding concluded Monday evening, and it is increasingly looking like Walmart heir Rob Walton will be the next owner of the NFL franchise.

Walton, who is worth roughly $60 billion, is by far the richest person in the process (and would be by far the league’s richest owner). His presence at this stage has the other groups doubting their own chances, which has created an interesting dynamic. Those who believe they might bid on the next NFL team that hits the market are wondering whether a fruitless bidding war with Walton over the Broncos might serve to drive up the price of that next asset down the line.

The hosts also talk about a $2+ billion offer that Nike co-founder Phil Knight and Dodgers co-owner Alan Smolinisky have made for the Portland Trail Blazers. The NBA team is currently controlled by the estate of late owner Paul Allen, and is expected to go up for sale at some point in the future. Like the Broncos’ sale, it would be an estate sale, which means the trustees have an obligation to sell to the highest qualified bidder.

Lastly, the pair discuss Arctos investing in HBSE—the parent of the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils—at a $3 billion valuation, and the latest in LIV Golf’s challenge to the pro golf establishment.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)