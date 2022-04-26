Sporticast: Chelsea Sale Winds Down, Arctos Sports Partners Wind Up

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the sale of Chelsea FC, which could wrap up as early as this week.

There are three bid groups left, each led by U.S. franchise owners: Todd Boehly, Steve Pagliuca and Josh Harris/David Blitzer. The process is now in the final stages, in which the consortiums grow with new capital and notable investors. In recent weeks Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton joined the Harris/Blitzer group; long-time Chelsea captain John Terry joined the Boehly group.

The hosts also discuss a recent filing from Arctos Sports Partners, which showed the private equity firm has about $3.9 billion under management. The group has already used a chunk of that money to make more than a dozen investments into franchises in the NBA (Kings, Warriors), NHL (Wild, Lightning), MLB (Dodgers, Giants, Red Sox, Cubs, Padres) and beyond.

Lastly, the pair talk about Netflix’s stock tumble after last week’s earnings report, and a recent Sportico story highlighting the way certain sports betting laws are benefiting teams in leagues such as the WNBA and MLS.

