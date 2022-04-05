Sporticast: Coach K Exits, Coach Staley Rises

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest from the NCAA basketball tournaments. Mike Krzyzewski’s four-decade run coaching Duke came to an end in the Final Four, with an 81-77 loss to rival UNC. He’ll leave college basketball with a record 1,202 wins, five national titles and more than $100 million in earnings.

As one legendary coaching career ends, another one is taking off. On Sunday night, former WNBA star Dawn Staley led South Carolina to its second NCAA title in the past six years. Staley, 51, has already amassed an impressive coaching resume, which has some whispering about a possible opportunity in the NBA. She’s currently making nearly $3 million per year, more than UNC men’s coach Hubert Davis, whose Tar Heels played for the national title on Monday night.

The hosts also talk about the latest Dan Snyder controversy. Congress is reportedly looking into allegations that Snyder withheld ticket sales from the NFL, allowing the Washington Commanders to keep more of the money the team generated at its home venue. Snyder’s ownership of the Commanders has been marred with myriad public controversies, but this one—in which he potentially defrauded other NFL owners—could be the one that brings the harshest punishment. The team has denied the wrongdoing.

Lastly, the hosts talk about Tiger Woods, who may play in the Masters later this week. The 46-year-old has won just one major in the past 14 years, but remains the most popular golfer on tour. His return following a car crash in February 2021 would be a lift to CBS, which televises the Masters, and to sportsbooks that have made millions in the past decade as fans keep betting Woods to win tournaments.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)