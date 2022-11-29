Robinson’s Big Lid Spikes Sales but NFL May Be Mad at Hatters

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. went viral over the weekend, but it wasn’t because of an emphatic stiff-arm or a jaw-dropping touchdown run.

It was because of an oversized Commanders hat that he rocked in the locker room following his team’s 19-13 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

The mammoth lid caused a sensation. Noggin Boss, which makes giant hats like the one Robinson donned, saw an overnight sales spike of more than 300% over the year-ago period, according to Gabe Cooper, who co-founded the company. But Cooper said Noggin Boss doesn’t actually make or sell hats with Commanders logos.

“We had no idea it was even happening until it got posted and people were going crazy, saying, ‘Is this your cap?’” Cooper said. “I said, ‘Well, that’s our cap, but I don’t where that other stuff [came from].’”

After the game, Robinson told reporters that he got the customized cap from a friend, Ron Dyer, who runs a “big hat” company. It was an interesting revelation that may have unintentionally put NFL-backed authorities onto Dyer, since selling items bearing an official team logos without a license is prohibited.

That’s what Cooper thinks, anyway. “[Brian] made it sound like he’s promoting his buddy’s brand, but it was just him decorating it,” Cooper said in a phone interview. “Probably illegally, of course.”

Cooper says his company has no existing relationship with either Robinson or Dyer.

The Coalition to Advance the Protection of Sports logos (CAPS) is an organization that enforces trademark protection on behalf of the NFL and other major sports leagues. A CAPS spokeswoman told Sportico that it plans to investigate the third-party branded merchandise and will address any wrongdoing.

As for the NFL’s next steps, a source familiar with the league’s thinking said Robinson’s hat is definitely not an officially licensed product, and that the league is considering a cease-and-desist letter to make sure the hat, or any other version with NFL marks, isn’t sold in any wider capacity. The person didn’t say specifically who would receive the letter, though.

While Noggin Boss sells product to some pro sports teams, including the Arizona Cardinals for their fan loyalty programs, the company reiterated over the weekend that it produces blank hats as an option, but it doesn’t offer ones that include league marks or logos. The company, which navigates sometimes choppy licensing waters, joins numerous other apparel companies who have little to no control over what happens to their product after it arrives at the customer’s door or leaves the store.

There’s plenty of nuance when it comes to an infringement case, according to Lee & Hayes partner Rhett Barney, who heads trademark and copyright protection for the firm. Barney, who previously worked for CAPS, believes there’s a defense if the hat was merely a gift for personal use.

“But if the friend that made it for him is doing that and selling those hats with sports league logos, then you cross the line, where a pretty good argument can be [made] that there’s infringement,” Barney said. “You must look at all the factors … Does the consuming public assume there’s a sponsorship there?”

Dyer reportedly customized the hat with help from his son, Kaleb. Former Maple Leaf Production president Scott Sillcox believes the Dyers are fighting an uphill battle if they’re indeed trying to create a business using custom big lids.

“It would be hard for them to monetize the idea,” Sillcox said in a phone interview. “You might be able to sell a bunch on Etsy for a month or two, but eventually the NFL’s licensing team will catch up with them and give them a cease-and-desist letter. And that will be the end of it.”

Noggin Boss, which launched in 2020, is best known for making an appearance on the business-themed reality TV show Shark Tank earlier this year. It became the fastest deal to be done in the show’s history, Cooper said, with FUBU CEO and founder Daymond John buying a 30% equity stake for $50,000.

The startup, which has been supported by Dallas Mavericks owner and Shark Tank investor Mark Cuban, has been swamped with inquiries and orders since the Commanders’ win. Even head coach Ron Rivera championed his running back’s headgear during Monday’s press conference.

Regardless of what happens with the Dyers, Noggin Boss plans to leverage the unexpected momentum to move forward conversations aimed at getting licensing deals with leagues and teams. The sales spike has been the best holiday present the startup could’ve asked for.

“It’s been insane,” Cooper added.