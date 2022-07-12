Sporticast: Condoleezza Rice Now a Broncos Owner, UEFA Takes TV Bids

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Jacob Feldman discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice buying a portion of the Denver Broncos.

Rice, who graduated from the University of Denver, has long demonstrated her football fandom and even discussed the possibility of one day becoming NFL commissioner. She joins an ownership group led by Rob Walton and Greg Penner.

“Football has been an integral part of my life since the moment it was introduced to me, and I am thrilled to be a part of the Broncos organization today,” Rice said in a statement. “I spent much of my younger years in Denver, so to be able to combine my love of the game with my love for this great city and team is an adventure of a lifetime and a great opportunity.”

The hosts discussed what Rice might get out of joining the community of NFL team owners, and what it might mean for her next sports-related move.

The hosts also talked about the evolution of digital game presentations—with a focus on YES Network’s offering—before breaking down the media rights UEFA is offering. Headlined by Champions League action, the offering could attract bids worth more than $2 billion across six years. UEFA has also made the packages more enticing by adding teams to the tournament, with plans to regularly offer matchups from September through May.

Lastly, the hosts provided an update on Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder’s ongoing battle with Congress.

