Sporticast: Cricket’s Billion-Dollar Media Rights, Del Rio’s $100,000 Fine

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including one of the most expensive sports media packages ever sold.

The Indian Premier League is in the middle of auctioning off a new series of five-year deals, domestic and international, that are on pace to triple the $2.6 billion that the IPL secured back in 2017. At the time of recording, the India-only TV package fetched $3 billion and the streaming package fetched $2.6 billion, with a pair of packages still to sell. Interested parties include Walt Disney Co.’s Star Disney, Sony Group Corp., and Viacom18, a joint venture between Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries and Paramount Global.

The hosts also talk about Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, who was recently fined $100,000 for comments he made about the January 6 insurrection. It’s rare for NFL teams to punish employees for speech, and the fine has already become controversial in some political circles. Sportico‘s Michael McCann breaks it down in more detail here.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the latest on LIV Golf, and a recent Sportico story detailing the NBA’s roughly 5% stake in Fanatics China, the joint venture between Fanatics and Hillhouse Capital.

