Sporticast: Eli Manning The PE Investor, A-Rod’s New ESPN Role

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a new job for former NFL quarterback Eli Manning. The youngest Manning brother has become a partner at Brand Velocity Partners, a private equity firm focused on consumer brands.

While many athletes become investors as a second career, most turn to venture capital, where a little seed money can result in home run returns (or no returns). Manning is taking a different approach, joining BVP to help with later stage investments and acquisitions. BVP recently purchased BBQ Guys, a company that counted Manning as an investor.

The Mannings’ success on the Monday Night Football ManningCast has prompted sports broadcasters to consider other alternate-cast options for other sports. ESPN recently unveiled its approach for MLB games, an ESPN2 show anchored by former player Alex Rodriguez and sports media personality Michael Kay. The Rodriguez and Kay cast will accompany eight Sunday night broadcasts in the upcoming MLB season.

Lastly, the hosts discuss The New York Times Co.’s $550 million cash deal for The Athletic. The acquisition, aimed at growing the Times‘s digital subscriber base, closes the book on the first phase of business for The Athletic, which was founded in 2016 with the promise that it would forever alter how sports are covered in the U.S.

