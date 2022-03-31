Sporticast: F1 Hits the Vegas Strip, NFL Mulls Streaming Service

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including F1’s plans to race in Las Vegas starting in 2023.

Amid a boom in interest in the United States, F1 announced this week that it would hold a race on Las Vegas roads starting in 2023. The 3.8-mile course will pass down the famous Vegas strip, past the hotels, casinos and fountains that make Las Vegas one of the most recognizable cities in the country. The hosts discuss the surge in interest for F1, owned by Liberty Media Corp. (Nasdaq: FWONA), and how much credit to assign to the popular Netflix reality series about F1 drivers and team execs.

They also discuss Las Vegas as a sports town. Once shunned by all the major leagues, the city is now the hottest expansion location in the U.S. The NHL and NFL are already there, the NLL, F1 and MLS are coming, and baseball’s Oakland Athletics are reportedly considering a move. This week Oak View Group announced plans for a new $3 billion Las Vegas arena and casino, which could eventually host an NBA franchise.

The hosts also talk about a recent Sportico story highlighting sexist themes in the licensing industry, the NFL’s mulling its own streaming service, and expectations for the Final Four, highlighted by Duke and UNC facing off in the second semifinal.