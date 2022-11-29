Sporticast: Fox Has Big Weekend, NFL Player Wears Big Hat

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a banner Thanksgiving Weekend for Fox Sports, which saw large TV audiences for NFL, college football and World Cup games.

The Thanksgiving Day showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants drew an average of 42 million viewers, making it one of the most watched regular season games in NFL history. The following day, USA vs. England in the World Cup drew 15.4 million viewers. On Saturday, a Top 5 college football showdown between Ohio State and rival Michigan drew 17 million.

The network may get another large number on Tuesday when the U.S. faces Iran in a do-or-die World Cup match. The U.S. team will advance to the Round of 16 with a win, and go home with a loss or a tie—and investors across soccer in North America are watching nervously. Many have hoped a successful tournament for the U.S. team would serve as an accelerant to their businesses. Now that all comes down to one game.

The hosts also discuss changes coming to Disney (NYSE: DIS) with the return of Bob Iger, and the viral hat worn on Sunday by Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson, Jr., who said it was provided by a friend’s business.

