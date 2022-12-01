Sporticast: Billionaire’s DC Play, USWNT Wins at World Cup

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including billionaire Jeff Skoll investing in Monumental Sports & Entertainment. MSE’s portfolio includes the NBA’s Washington Wizards, the NHL’s Washington Capitals, NBC Sports Washington, Capital One Arena and a handful of esports assets.

Skoll is buying about 10% of MSE from a handful of the organization’s minority partners, not from chairman Ted Leonsis, according to someone familiar with the terms. His investment comes shortly after MSE consolidated ownership of NBC Sports Washington, and as Leonsis continues to explore an acquisition of baseball’s Washington Nationals.

Next, the hosts talk about layoffs this week at Candy Digital, the NFT platform backed by Fanatics, Michael Novogratz and Gary Vaynerchuk. Candy Digital laid off more than a third of its workforce, the latest tech company to downsize amid the threat of recession and the collapse of many crypto platforms.

The hosts also talk about how the U.S. women’s national soccer team is sharing in the success of the USMNT at the men’s World Cup in Qatar, plus an update on the viral big hat that Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson Jr. wore after the team’s game on Sunday.

