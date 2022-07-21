Sporticast: J-Rod Doubles Salary at Home Run Derby, Raiders Ticket Bonanza

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest from Major League Baseball’s All-Star Weekend.

Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez finished second in the Home Run Derby but was one of the week’s biggest winners—his $750,000 runner-up prize is more than his $700,000 salary this season. The event wasn’t without its controversy, however, as rules were bent and many accused officials of failing to count a critical home run, prompting confusion from people who bet on the event.

The hosts also discuss a Sportico report that the Las Vegas Raiders led the NFL in ticket revenue (outside of luxury suites) during the 2021 season. Of particular note, the Raiders ranked No. 25 in total tickets sold, but a new stadium and a smaller seating footprint led to higher prices and more revenue.

Lastly, they discuss a major esports milestone. Gaming franchise/influencer organization FaZe Clan (Nasdaq: FAZE) began trading as a public company today. It is the first major esports org to go public, and is being closely watched by stakeholders across the industry.

