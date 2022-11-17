Sporticast: World Cup Billions, Plus Launch of La Previa Podcast

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the launch of a new podcast under the Sportico banner. The show, “La Previa,” will be the first major Spanish-language podcast focused on global sports business.

La Previa’s hosts—LaLiga North America CEO Boris Gartner and Sportico reporter Asli Pelit—join the Sporticast to discuss their vision and their mission. La Previa will publish once every two weeks featuring high-profile guests, starting with Spanish soccer legend Iker Casillas.

The hosts also discus the money behind the upcoming men’s World Cup, which kicks off Sunday in Qatar. The small gulf state has spent hundreds of billions to prepare for the event, and while it will almost certainly not see that money return, the economics work out well for FIFA. The global soccer governing body is on the hook for $1.7 billion in expenses but has $4.7 billion in revenue committed, meaning it will likely turn a $3 billion profit on the games.

The hosts also talk about the NFL’s joint venture with SkyDance Sports, and NYCFC’s stadium deal in Queens.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)