La Previa: The Business of the World Cup With Iker Casillas, Plus His New Spanish League

Welcome to La Previa, the first major Spanish language business podcast in North America, which is now available on all podcast platforms.

Co-hosted by Asli Pelit, Sportico‘s Sports Deals Reporter, and Boris Gartner, the CEO of LaLiga North America, La Previa is the first in-language podcast series in Sportico‘s growing media network. Pelit and Gartner will analyze the most important sports business stories from both sides of the Atlantic, supported by special guest appearances, with new episodes rolling out every other week.

Pelit and Gartner both have more than a decade of experience in media. From 2006 to 2014, Pelit was based in South America, where she created, produced, and anchored Continent of 10s, a weekly documentary series focusing on soccer, business, politics and culture. She has covered hundreds of soccer games, including three Copa America tournaments and two World Cups. Gartner has more than a decade of experience working in top media companies; before LaLiga North America, he worked as an executive for Univision and Disney/ABC.

With the 2022 World Cup underway, the guest on the inaugural episode of La Previa is the retired player Iker Casillas of Spain. Casillas, who won the World Cup in 2010 as the goalkeeper of the Spanish national team, joined Pelit and Gartner on his way to the Qatar World Cup, where he will be a commentator for DAZN.

The soccer star discusses his new business and his own experiences as one of the most decorated soccer players in the world.

For the next two weeks, La Previa will continue its World Cup coverage on its social media channels. The next episode will be out on Wednesday, Nov. 30, when Pelit and Gartner will discuss the latest developments in Qatar with journalist Grant Wahl.

