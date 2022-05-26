Sporticast: American Money Circling Mexican Soccer, Latest in NFL Biz

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including yet another potential American investment into Mexican soccer. Sportico reported earlier this week that San Antonio Spurs owner Peter Holt has expressed interest in buying Liga MX team Querétaro F.C.

If his group is successful, it would be the second U.S.-backed bid to invest in the league, which is by far the most-watched soccer league in the U.S. The bull case is simple—Liga MX is extremely popular, has temporarily suspended relegation and doesn’t yet commercialize its right in the way that U.S. teams do. The potential risks are also higher, including corruption and fan violence that continues to plague the league.

The hosts also talk about the announcement of this season’s All-NBA Teams, which has massive financial ramifications for some of the league’s top stars. The awards are determined by votes from media members, without strict guidelines to make their evaluations, and some players have voiced their concerns that the process is unfair. This year’s big winner is Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, who could make an additional $35 million for being selected to the third team.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the latest from around the NFL. Pepsi is officially out as the sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL is making it cheaper for owners to pass teams down to their children and the league is considering eliminating the Pro Bowl, which remains a strong TV property despite its obvious problems.

