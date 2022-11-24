Sporticast: ManU, Too?! Plus A Historic Holiday Weekend for Fox Sports

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including yet another multibillion-dollar sports team on the market. The Glazer family, owners of Manchester United, announced on Tuesday they had retained a pair of financial advisors to explore a possible sale of the English soccer team.

ManU joins a long list of franchises currently available. Others include European soccer clubs Liverpool and Inter Milan, the NFL’s Washington Commanders, the NBA’s Phoenix Suns, the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, and a pair of MLB clubs—the Los Angeles Angels and Washington Nationals. All told, the assets total more than $20 billion, according to Sportico‘s valuations.

The hosts discuss how the glut of available assets could affect price. They also dive into what they’re hearing about the status of each process.



Lastly, they talk about Bob Iger’s shocking return to Disney (NYSE: DIS), and a historic weekend on tap for Fox Sports. The broadcaster has Cowboys vs. Giants on Thanksgiving Day, USA vs. England at the World Cup on Friday, a Top 3 showdown between Michigan and Ohio State on Saturday, and then a normal slate of NFL games on Sunday.

