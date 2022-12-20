Sporticast: Messi’s Legacy Cemented at World Cup, NWSL Expansion Latest

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a dramatic victory for Argentina. Led by star Lionel Messi, Argentina won its third World Cup title on Sunday, topping a resilient France side that rallied twice from late deficits.

It’s the first World Cup title for Messi, one of the world’s most recognizable and highest paid athletes, who has achieved nearly everything else in the sport. The event was also a success for its Qatari hosts. The small gulf nation spent hundreds of billions to stage the event and received largely rave reviews from its most important audience—those in Muslim and Arab countries.

The hosts also talk about the NWSL’s expansion process, which has narrowed its search to three bids. Groups in the Bay Area (Sixth Street and a quartet of former USWNT players), Tampa (Rays owner Stu Sternberg) and Boston (a group of local businesswomen including Jennifer Epstein and Stephanie Connaughton) are the finalists in the process. At least some of the bids eclipsed the $40 million mark.

Lastly, the hosts discuss a surprise in the NFL’s negotiations for Sunday Ticket. They also touch on the NCAA latest, and the sale of Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball.

