Sporticast: MLB Thinks Globally as Judge, Pujols Near Home Run Marks

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the latest in Major League Baseball’s international plans.

Earlier this year MLB let each franchise choose up to three international markets where they’re now allowed to ink commercial partnerships, host fan events, and open physical stores. The process, similar to one run last year by the NFL, allows baseball to grow its presence internationally by relying on the manpower, expertise and brand strength of individual teams.

They also discuss the AL MVP race, which features stars in the country’s two largest media markets—Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, and Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels. Judge is nearing the AL home run record, an important milestone for die-hard baseball fans, while Albert Pujols sits just a few home runs away from 700 for his career.

The hosts also talk about Sportico‘s list of the world’s highest-paid soccer players, and what the sale of a $90 million superyacht says about looming transactions in the NBA and NFL.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)