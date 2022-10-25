Sporticast: Grease the Lampposts, the World Series Is Here

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the upcoming World Series, which will be played between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies.

It’s a matchup of two MLB franchises with very different success in recent years. The Astros have been to four World Series in the past six seasons, including a title in 2017, marred in retrospect by a sign-stealing scandal. The Phillies haven’t been to the playoffs in more than a decade, and as happened with a recent Eagles Super Bowl run, the city is greasing the lampposts in advance of big games, hoping to deter Phillies fans from climbing them in celebration. (Spoiler: It’s not working).

The hosts also discuss F1 and ESPN agreeing on a three-year media deal that will keep the auto circuit on Disney’s sports platform through at least 2025. ESPN is paying $85 million per year, a dramatic increase over the current agreement and a reflection of F1’s growing popularity in the U.S. The circuit’s new Miami event made its debut earlier this year; its Las Vegas event will debut in 2023.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the growing investment in professional pickleball. The sport is mushrooming in popularity, intensifying the battle to build a successful pro league. Investors in Major League Pickleball, one of the three, include Tom Brady, LeBron James, Marc Lasry and Gary Vaynerchuk.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)