Sporticast: NFL Owner Drama Spills into Public, FuboTV Abandons Sportsbook

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including a rarity—NFL ownership drama spilling over into the public.

Earlier this week, Jim Irsay, who owns the Indianapolis Colts, became the first NFL owner to publicly call for the ouster of Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder. Snyder has been mired in myriad controversies over the past few years, with a growing drumbeat for the NFL to force him to sell, which it can if 24 owners vote to do so. Last week ESPN wrote that Snyder was privately telling associates that he was collecting information on other owners should they try to remove him.

In other NFL news, Stan Kroenke has agreed to pay $571 million of the $720 million that the NFL owed the city of St. Louis after the Rams relocated to Los Angeles—another sticking point between owners—and the Tennessee Titans received more than $1.2 billion in public money, a record, for a new domed stadium project in Nashville.

Lastly, the hosts discuss the Los Angeles Clippers’ new OTT service and FuboTV giving up on its sports betting product, which could become a trend as the cost to acquire customers stays high.

