Nike Debuts New Style Concept Shop in Seoul Featuring Gender-Agnostic Items & Content Studio

Nike opened a new retail concept shop in Seoul, South Korea, on Friday.

According to the Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic brand, the new store, dubbed “Nike Style,” serves as a “remixed expression” of sports retail culture that blurs the line between physical and digital experiences, as reported in Footwear News.

Located in the city’s Hongdae neighborhood, which is known for its art, music and fashion culture, Nike said this new concept will offer gender-agnostic zones for fleece, tops, footwear and accessories, as well as other “style-led” and locally curated collections.

A key focus of the new Style store is how it offers unique digital-physical spaces for consumers to express their personal style together, Nike said. The store will feature a studio where local creatives, product experts and shoppers can create content on their own social media channels with customizable backdrops.

What’s more, QR codes throughout the store will offer augmented reality experiences related to product innovation and even the surrounding art installations. The Style door delivers other experiences, like Nike by You workshops and SNKRS Lounge events for Nike members.

“The Hongdae neighborhood holds a strong relationship with the sneaker and neighborhood-retail community,” Nike stated in a press release. “With the Style retail concept, Nike helps broaden the aperture of sport retail culture by continuing to blend physical and digital experiences.”

The Nike Style concept is set to expand both regionally and internationally. A second Nike Style door will open in Shanghai in fall 2022. Following the initial doors in Korea and China, the company said the Nike Style concept will expand into other countries in the future.

The expected addition of a Shanghai store comes months after lockdowns in the Chinese city and other key areas put the country at the center of COVID challenges. These temporary closures forced the company to pivot its focus on driving conversion rather than traffic in-store. Online, the team fueled activity through experiences, content and livestreams on its e-commerce platforms — all elements of its 2020 pandemic playbook for the entire company.

Despite these challenges, though, Nike is building its connection with Chinese consumers through its membership program on Alibaba’s Tmall platform as well as fueling growth through the Nike app and SNKRS.

“Our consumers are engaged through social platforms, livestreams, e-commerce and digitally-enabled stores,” Angela Dong, VP/GM of Greater China at Nike, told FN in an interview in May. “They demand the connected experience.”