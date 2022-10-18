Sporticast: NWSL Investment Opportunity Is ‘Arbitrage on Sexism’

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with a pair of NWSL owners—Kara Nortman (Angel City FC) and Angie Long (Kansas City Current)—about the league’s rapid business growth, soaring valuations, and what that means for the future of professional women’s soccer.

The two discuss the NWSL’s success in raising the quality of on-field play, and the experience for fans who attend games. Team revenue comes primarily from tickets sales and sponsorships, and those categories have boomed for many teams in the league. There are NWSL franchises, both owners confirmed, that bring in more annual revenue than some MLS clubs.

“The valuations are a fraction of what they are on the men’s side,” said Nortman, who called the investment opportunity “arbitrage on sexism for anyone who’s paying attention.”

The most direct opportunity to invest in NWSL might be the expansion team currently for sale. The league is adding a 13th team widely expected to be based in Utah and owned by the same group that owns the Salt Lake City MLS franchise, but there’s also a 14th slot currently on the market. Nortman says that slot could sell for a league-record $50 million.

The group also talks about the recent Sally Yates report, which detailed numerous instances of sexual misconduct, verbal harassment and abuse at the NWSL and U.S. Soccer levels.

