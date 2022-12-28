SportiQuiz: 2022 Sports Business by the Numbers!

Sports franchise valuations and player salaries continued to boom in 2022, as records fell on both fronts. Meanwhile, stock prices plummeted across the board as last year’s gains, especially those of publicly-traded sportsbooks, were wiped away by the bear market.

Try your hand at our SportiQuiz below, in which we’ve rounded up 30 of the most notable sports business numbers of the past 12 months to test your knowledge of the industry. For each question, choose the figure that you think is the higher of the two. To read more about these big news stories of the year, click on the links to the Sportico stories, which will be revealed along with the answer to each question.