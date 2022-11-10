Sporticast: The Future of Ticketing With SeatGeek CEO Jack Groetzinger

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with SeatGeek co-founder and CEO Jack Groetzinger about the company’s wild past few months, and how technology is changing live event ticketing.

Last year SeatGeek announced a $1.35 billion deal to go public via acquisition from a SPAC led by Gerry Cardinale and Billy Beane. That deal fell apart, hours before the shareholder vote. The company then raised $238 million at a $1 billion valuation, adding investors like Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Arctos Sports Partners.

Groetzinger talks about what changed—and maybe more importantly, what didn’t—amid that shift in direction. The company is gradually adding sports teams to its primary platform, and trying to position itself beyond just ticketing. As an example, Groetzinger talks about how SeatGeek’s game-day app allows fans to buy merchandise and concession, and book a ride home after the game.

The trio also talk about influencer marketing, the industry’s poor history with ticket pricing, and whether there’s a future in NFT tickets. SeatGeek’s partners include the Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and Utah Jazz.

(You can subscribe to Sporticast through Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever else you get your podcasts.)