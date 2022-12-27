Sporticast: ‘In God We Trust. Everyone Else, Bring Data’

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Laura Andriani, vice president of consulting at Two Circles, about how sports teams and league utilize data to maximize revenue and satisfy fans. Soshnick frames the conversation by reciting one of his favorite quotations from billionaire Mike Bloomberg: “In God we trust. Everyone else, bring data.”

For a long time, sports properties struggled due to inadequate data. The challenge now, Andriani says, is interpreting what has increasingly become an overabundance of it. Two Circles works with some of the biggest teams and leagues in the world, including the NFL, English Premier League and Liverpool FC.

The trio discusses where sports teams are most archaic in their data usage (ticketing) and where they are most innovative (location targeting and content marketing). Andriani also describes the many place Two Circles finds data, and how the firm preserves the privacy of its clients while also applying lessons from one league to the work it does with another.

Andriani spent time at the World Cup in Qatar, as part of the firm’s work with FIFA. She talks about the unique nature of FIFA’s business—as global a sports property as there is in the world—and her experience on the ground in Qatar.

